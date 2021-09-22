Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Decreased by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Truist Financial by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.62. 32,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,511,375. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

