Truist Securiti Weighs in on ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report issued on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.95.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

