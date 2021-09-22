Truist Securities Raises The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $16.00

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

The Macerich stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52. The Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Macerich will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Macerich by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Macerich by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in The Macerich by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,547 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Macerich by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,093,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in The Macerich by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,115,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

