Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $50.50 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 207.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Trulieve Cannabis to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $62.25 to $68.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trulieve Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

TCNNF stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $53.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

