TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.26

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.26 and traded as high as $11.15. TSR shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 38,377 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a market cap of $20.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Get TSR alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.