Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Trading Down 5.2%

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28.

About Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY)

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO engages in the provision of banking products and services. The firm operates through the following business lines: retail banking, corporate banking, investment banking and other. Its products include time and demand deposit, accumulating account, debtors current loans, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, overdraft facilities, insurance, forward, futures, salary payments, investment account, cheques, safety boxes, bill payments, tax collections and payment orders.

