Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $679.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to report sales of $679.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $700.00 million and the lowest is $670.30 million. Twilio reported sales of $447.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total value of $19,193,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,016 shares of company stock worth $58,119,830 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 441.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 3.0% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,172,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Twilio by 14.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Twilio by 8.6% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Twilio by 36.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $344.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.98 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $364.26 and a 200-day moving average of $356.08. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a 1-year low of $227.71 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

