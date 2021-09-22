two’s (NYSE:TWOA) Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 27th

TWO’s (NYSE:TWOA) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 27th. TWO had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 30th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of TWO’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of TWOA opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75. TWO has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TWO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in TWO in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,950,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in TWO in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TWO in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in TWO in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

