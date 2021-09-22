Typhoon Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $24,513.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0814 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $732,135.63 and approximately $24,513.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00072298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00115470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00170433 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.70 or 0.06914947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,478.07 or 1.00092731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $343.12 or 0.00789919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,996,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.