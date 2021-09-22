U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,673,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,690 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.25% of U.S. Bancorp worth $209,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $42,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

NYSE:USB opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.28.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

