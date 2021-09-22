UBS Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 12,338 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,250% compared to the average volume of 525 put options.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 46.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 40,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

