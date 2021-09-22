UGAS Hits Market Cap of $2.01 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. UGAS has a market cap of $2.01 million and $755,899.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00055562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00129422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00012712 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00046227 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

