Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.55

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 2390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

UGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1169 per share. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 944,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 46,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 921,767 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter worth $132,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 9.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter worth $67,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.