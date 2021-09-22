Unibright 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.04 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $453.81 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.03 or 0.00007008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unibright alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00055051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00129854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00012616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00045814 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.