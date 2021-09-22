Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Short Interest Update

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,800 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 256,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unifi in the first quarter worth $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Unifi by 131.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unifi in the second quarter worth $162,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Unifi by 447.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Unifi by 53.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

UFI opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Unifi has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. Unifi had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, analysts expect that Unifi will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

