UniLend (UFT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.94 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One UniLend coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00002158 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $29.18 million and $3.94 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00055945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002807 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00127761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00012804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00046396 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

