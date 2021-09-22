Unistake (UNISTAKE) Achieves Market Cap of $3.84 Million

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, Unistake has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Unistake coin can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and $4,992.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00065074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.29 or 0.00167135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00107274 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,849.01 or 0.06774215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,039.77 or 0.99959734 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 190,366,796 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

