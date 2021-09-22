UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Increased by Stewart Asset Management LLC

Stewart Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 7.2% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.04.

UNH traded down $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $410.05. The company had a trading volume of 121,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,847. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $431.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $416.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.08.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

