Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $145.25 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.47 and a 200 day moving average of $149.64.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

UHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.15.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

