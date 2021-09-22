Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Universal Technical Institute reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Universal Technical Institute.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.70 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at $136,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UTI opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $228.13 million, a P/E ratio of 347.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $7.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

See Also: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.