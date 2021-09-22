Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will post sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $969.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URBN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $426,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $382,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.91. 36,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,490. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

