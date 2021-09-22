Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Short Interest Up 33.5% in August

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,370,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the August 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

URBN opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average is $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

