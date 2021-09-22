Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 30.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE:UBA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.46. 1,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,690. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.13 million, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 77.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 27,208 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

