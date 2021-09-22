US Bancorp DE Buys Shares of 4,000 Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTSH. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter valued at $676,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 29.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Tile Shop stock opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.11 million, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Tile Shop Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in retailing of natural stone and man-made tiles. The company was founded by Robert A. Rucker on June 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

