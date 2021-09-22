US Bancorp DE Has $40,000 Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 526.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at $19,165,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 287.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 992,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after buying an additional 736,002 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at $8,847,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at $5,632,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 51.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 267,080 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $191,235.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

LIND stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $676.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.53.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 681.89%. The company had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

