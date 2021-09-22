US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 216.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 155,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,698,000 after acquiring an additional 295,449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.12 million, a P/E ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANGO. Oppenheimer began coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

