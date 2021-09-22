US Bancorp DE Purchases 821 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 191.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 61.3% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 230,014 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBTYA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.34.

LBTYA opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.