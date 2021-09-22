US Bancorp DE Purchases New Position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NN by 332.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 610,702 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NN by 59.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 779,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 289,895 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NN by 54.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 700,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 245,965 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NN by 346.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 179,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NN by 3,993.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 174,127 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NN news, Director Jeri J. Harman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,106.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,000 over the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. NN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). NN had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $123.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NNBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NN Profile

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

