USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $87.40 on Tuesday. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $72.03 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.20 million. On average, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,285.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

