USDJ Hits Market Capitalization of $14.85 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. USDJ has a market cap of $14.85 million and $16.27 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00072298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00115470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00170433 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.70 or 0.06914947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,478.07 or 1.00092731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.12 or 0.00789919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

