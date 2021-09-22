Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $12,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Usio alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $11,840.00.

USIO stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.82 million, a P/E ratio of -75.63 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Usio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USIO. Parian Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Usio by 108.9% in the first quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,697,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 885,035 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio in the first quarter valued at $3,959,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio in the first quarter valued at $1,076,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Usio by 13.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio in the first quarter valued at $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.