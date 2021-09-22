Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 3,482 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 1,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 1,250.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of PNM stock opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.00. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.