Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $87.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.34 and its 200 day moving average is $94.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.