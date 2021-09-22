Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 16,485 Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.33% of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OIA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 473.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 124,517 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 16.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE OIA opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $8.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.