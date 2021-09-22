Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Elbit Systems by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Elbit Systems by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 367,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378 shares during the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of ESLT opened at $144.88 on Wednesday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.69 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.72.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.59. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.42%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.