Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.39 Million Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,705 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 113,682 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $26.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

