Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 27,986 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $46.89 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.39.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $759,773.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 12,412 shares of company stock worth $1,103,059 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

