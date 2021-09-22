Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 313 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 6.7% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 22.7% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Waters by 6.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $392.14 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

