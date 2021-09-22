Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.46. 70,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,406. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

