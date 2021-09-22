Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,414 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,412,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,444 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,568,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,785.8% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,607,000 after acquiring an additional 854,028 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.50. The company had a trading volume of 138,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,406. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

