Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Sofos Investments Inc.

Sofos Investments Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 98.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,492,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,228,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,304,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,211,000 after acquiring an additional 164,126 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,830,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,296,000 after acquiring an additional 291,090 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,551,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,717,000 after acquiring an additional 228,384 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,733,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,838,000 after buying an additional 230,902 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,210. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.41. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $49.17 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.