Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 817,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,192,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,068,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,735,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,160,000 after acquiring an additional 188,452 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 294,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,331 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.21. 4,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,792. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.05 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.