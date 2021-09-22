Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,084,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 12.1% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $93,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $86.56. The stock had a trading volume of 214,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,701,523. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.68. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

