Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.570-$3.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.870-$0.880 EPS.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $298.64 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.14. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 113.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VEEV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $344.11.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,139.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,137. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

