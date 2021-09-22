Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Shares Up 4.1%

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 65.80 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 65.80 ($0.86). 222,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 310,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.20 ($0.83).

The company has a market capitalization of £82.80 million and a P/E ratio of 26.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 78.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Venture Life Group Company Profile (LON:VLG)

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

