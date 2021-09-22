Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) PT Raised to $42.00 at Piper Sandler

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its price target increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of VBTX opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Veritex has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $526,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,530,094.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Veritex during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,631,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Veritex by 910.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 529,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after buying an additional 477,434 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Veritex by 57.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after buying an additional 378,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Veritex by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,304,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,598,000 after buying an additional 163,279 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veritex by 49.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after buying an additional 108,926 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

