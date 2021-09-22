Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Gap Down to $21.90

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.90, but opened at $20.54. Veritone shares last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 4,122 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $686.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Veritone by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Veritone by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritone by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritone by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,347,000 after buying an additional 160,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

