ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Acquired by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 818,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after buying an additional 22,427 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 9.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,172,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,991,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth $209,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAC traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $39.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,282,508. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average is $45.93.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

