ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 65,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

Shares of VIAC opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.