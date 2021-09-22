Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Vicat SA (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) fell 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.80 and last traded at $44.80. 227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.58.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vicat in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86.

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

